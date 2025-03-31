Kings vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
The Sacramento Kings are clinging to a small lead for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they have a tough matchup on the road on Monday night.
Sacramento will take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, who are making a push for at least a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, but it has won seven of its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Kings have dropped seven of their last 10, putting them in jeopardy of losing a play-in spot to either Dallas or Phoenix – the Suns are the current No. 11 seed. On the bright side for the Kings, Phoenix may have lost Kevin Durant for an extended period after he went down with an ankle injury on Sunday.
Can the Kings steal one on the road tonight? Oddsmakers aren’t sold, setting them as underdogs in this contest.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Kings vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +5.5 (-110)
- Pacers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +185
- Pacers: -225
Total
- 233 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
- Kings record: 36-38
- Pacers record: 43-31
Kings vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
Kings vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
Monk has been on a minutes limit since returning from an illness, playing less than half the game for the Kings in each of his last two games.
Still, the Kings guard is averaging 17.9 points per game for the season, and if he returns for more of a regular role, this prop is way too low. It’s worth noting that Monk had 16 points on nine shots in just 17:16 in his first game back.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton 10+ Assists (-175)
Haliburton is averaging 11.3 assists per game over his last 15 games, picking up at least 10 dimes in 12 of those matchups.
This is a solid matchup against a Sacramento team that is 29th in defensive rating over its last 10 games and ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game for the entire 2024-25 season.
Haliburton is now up to 9.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, and he’s averaging 16.9 potential assists per game over his last 15 contests.
Kings vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pacers are the team to bet in this matchup:
There’s a lot of reasons to like the Pacers on Monday night at home.
So far this season, Indiana is 24-11 straight up at home and over .500 against the spread when set as a home favorite. Meanwhile, the Kings (9-9 against the spread as road underdogs) have dropped seven of their last 10 games and are two games under .500 on the road overall.
Over each of these teams’ last 10 games, there is a huge discrepancy in where they rank. The Pacers (7-3) are eighth in the NBA in net rating – ranking 10th in offense and 11th in defense.
Sacramento, on the other hand, is 24th in net rating – ranking 21st in offense and 29th in defense.
The No. 29 defense number is extremely concerning against an Indiana team that loves to push the pace and has one of the better offensive units in the league. With Tyrese Haliburton also dishing out assists at a high rate (11.3 per game over his last 15 games), the Pacers should have no problem attacking this Kings squad.
Pick: Pacers -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
