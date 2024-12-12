Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 12
The Sacramento Kings are one game under .500 heading into Thursday's meeting with the banged-up New Orleans Pelicans, and they find themselves as road favorites in this matchup.
New Orleans has been decimated by injuries this season, and stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williams are both out of the lineup for tonight’s game. At 5-20, the Pelicans have to seriously consider throwing in the towel on the season, as they’re highly unlikely to end up in the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Kings are off to a slower start than they would have hoped after they acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls this offseason. Sacramento is just 4-6 over its last 10 games, but it has won two in a row.
Last season, New Orleans swept the series between these teams, going 5-0. That should change this season, but can the Kings cover the spread as a road favorite?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my best bet for Thursday’s contest.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -6 (-112)
- Pelicans +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -238
- Pelicans: +195
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 12-13
- Pelicans record: 5-20
Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Trey Lyles – out
- Mason Jones – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Javonte Green – questionable
- Zion Williamson – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Karlo Matkovic – out
Kings vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a prime matchup on the glass for Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.
So far this season, Sabonis is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game, and now he gets to face a thin Pelicans front line that is led by rookie Yves Missi. So far in the 2024-25 campaign, the Pelicans are just 26th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 24th in rebounding percentage.
Sabonis should have a field day on the boards on Thursday.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out, Murphy is going to have a bigger role on offense going forward.
So far this season, the former first-round pick is averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3. However, he’s been even better when Ingram is out of the lineup, averaging 19.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists across five games, scoring 21 or more points on three occasions.
Murphy should see a few more shots coming his way in the next few weeks.
Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
With both Ingram and Williamson out, I just can’t get behind this New Orleans team given how poorly it has played this season.
Sure, the Kings are just 3-4 against the spread as road favorites, but they rank sixth in net rating, 13th in defensive rating, and 10th in net rating in the 2024-25 season. I actually think Sacramento is one of the teams that is due to some positive regression, as it has gotten killed in clutch games (when the score is within five in the final five minutes) losing nine of their 14 this season – the second most losses in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 29th in offensive, 28th in defense, and 29th in net rating this season. Even with some players back, they’re still down key pieces of their rotation.
I don’t think they keep this game close.
Pick: Kings -6 (-112)
