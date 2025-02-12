Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Sacramento Kings have won back-to-back games to get to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and they find themselves as road favorites on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans has dropped nine games in a row, including a five-point loss to the Kings just two games ago. The Pelicans’ season has been in the tank, and the franchise’s trade of Brandon Ingram at the deadline only furthered that.
As for the Kings, they traded away De’Aaron Fox but still brought back a win-now player in Zach LaVine. Do the Kings have enough to work themselves out of the play-in tournament picture and into the No. 6 seed in the West?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -5 (-112)
- Pelicans +5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -218
- Pelicans: +180
Total
- 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 27-26
- Pelicans record: 12-41
Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Herb Jones – out
- CJ McCollum – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
Kings vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk UNDER 7.5 Assists (-154)
Malik Monk is now the de-facto point guard for the Sacramento Kings, but he’s seen his assist numbers dip as of late.
Monk is averaging less than six assists per game, and he’s only cleared 7.5 dimes in one of his last six games. Over this stretch (since Feb. 1), Monk is averaging just 5.7 assists per game.
I think this is a spot to fade him with his assist number still at 7.5.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 25.5 Points (-105)
Earlier this month, Williamson poured in 40 points against the Sacramento Kings, and he’s cleared 25.5 points in five of his last seven games.
Zion is playing just 27.3 minutes per game over this seven-game stretch, but he’s taking 17.1 shots and averaging 26.7 points per game over that stretch. He’s going to be a high-usage player once again – especially if McCollum sits on Wednesday.
Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for 241 points in their matchup earlier this month, and they both rank in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
The Pelicans are dead last in defensive rating while the Kings are 25th over that stretch, leading to plenty of high-scoring games. The Pels have given up 137, 123, 144, and 125 points in their four games this month.
The Kings (No. 10 in the NBA in pace) should be able to push the ball and eat against this New Orleans defense. However, Sacramento also gave up 40 points to Zion Williamson in their last meeting.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see a second straight game go OVER this total between these Western Conference foes.
Pick: OVER 239 (-110 at DraftKings)
