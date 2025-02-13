Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
For the third time in the last week, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head on Thursday.
Sacramento has won each of the first three meetings between these teams this season by two, five and eight points. On Wednesday, Sacramento picked up an eight-point road win despite 33 points from Zion Williamson for the Pelicans.
Oddsmakers have changed up the odds for the second night of this back-to-back, as the Kings are now favored by three more points on Thursday. That’s a sign that oddsmakers expect Williams or others to sit for the 12-win Pelicans tonight.
Sacramento has won three games to get over .500, and it holds the No. 9 seed in the West ahead of the All-Star break. Can the Kings get a win and cover the spread as road favorites tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s action.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -8 (-108)
- Pelicans +8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: -325
- Pelicans: +260
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Kings record: 28-26
- Pelicans record: 12-42
Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 14.5 Rebounds (-105)
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant on the glass this season, leading the league with 14.3 boards per game, and he’s in a great spot to surpass his season average on Thursday night.
Sabonis has 15 or more boards in three straight games (two against New Orleans), and the Pelicans are just 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage. Even though Sabonis is playing the second night of a back-to-back, he actually had a pretty low minutes total (33:23) for his standards last night.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
I’m going to take a swing on Trey Murphy III on Thursday with Zion Williamson potentially sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.
Murphy has arguably been the Pelicans’ best player this season, and he’s cleared 3.5 3-pointers made in four of his last seven games, shooting 53.4 percent from 3 over that stretch.
Even though he made just one 3-ball last night, Murphy has a favorable matchup against this Kings team, which ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.
Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Sacramento’s playoff push is in full swing, and I really like it to cover the spread on the road here – even though it’s well under .500 against the spread as a road favorite this season.
New Orleans has lost 10 consecutive games, falling to dead last in the Western Conference in the process.
After losing by eight to the Kings on Wednesday, the Pelicans likely won’t have Williamson – who has led the way scoring the ball in each of his last two games against Kings – on the second night of a back-to-back.
New Orleans is just 9-9-1 against the spread as a home underdog, and it ranks last in the NBA in net rating and defensive rating over its last 10 games. I simply cannot trust a team with those metrics as just an 8.5-point dog.
Pick: Kings -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.