Kings vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

Sunday’s NBA action kicks off with the Detroit Pistons hosting the Sacramento Kings at 3 p.m. EST.

Cade Cunningham and company are heavily favored at home against a Kings team that has dropped four games in a row and is down Zach LaVine in this matchup.

Detroit is one of the best home teams in the NBA (17-5 this season), and it’s currently five games up on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Kings sit at 14th in the West and have gone 3-18 straight up on the road.

Should bettors expect an easy home win for the Pistons on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash.

Kings vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +14.5 (-112)

Pistons -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Kings: +575

Pistons: -850

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Kings vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports California

Kings record: 12-34

Pistons record: 32-11

Kings vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Zach LaVine – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Keegan Murray – out

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – probable

Isaac Jones – out

Caris LeVert – doubtful

Tolu Smith – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Kings vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Domantas Sabonis 10+ Rebounds (-167)

This season, Sabonis is averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, and he played over 30 minutes in his last game and grabbed 16 boards. There’s no doubt that the Kings center is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, and if he’s returning to his usual workload, this line is a steal on Sunday.

The Pistons are one of the top teams on the glass this season – they rank fourth in opponent rebounds per game – but Sabonis has at least 10 boards in back-to-back games, including one where he played less than 17 minutes.

After the Kings star returned to his usual workload in their last game, I think he’s primed to push his season average on Sunday.

Kings vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Pistons are massive favorites at home against the Kings, and I’m buying them to add to an impressive home record in the 2025-26 season.

Cunningham and the Pistons are 17-5 straight up and 11-11 against the spread at home this season, posting an average scoring margin of +8.9 points in those games.

While the Kings had looked to have turned a corner earlier this month, they’ve now dropped four games in a row and are a dreadful 8-13 against the spread as road underdogs this season. In fact, the Kings have a net rating of -12.6 on the road – the second-worst mark in the NBA.

That’s led to a 3-18 road record overall, and the Kings are just 8-26 against teams that are over .500. I can’t get behind Sacramento to keep this game close, especially with Zach LaVine ruled out.

Pick: Pistons -14.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

