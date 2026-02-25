Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Houston Rockets have a good chance to find some consistency when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Rockets have alternated wins and losses out of the break – granted, it’s only been three games –, but are coming off a big 20-point win as -13.5 favorites against the Jazz.

Sacramento is also coming off a victory, 123-114 in Memphis, which ended a 16-game losing streak for the Kings.

Houston won the first meeting this season 121-95 before falling as a double-digit favorite in the next two.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +13.5 (-105)

Rockets -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +625

Rockets: -952

Total

222.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Kings vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SCHN

Kings record: 13-46

Rockets record: 35-21

Kings vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – out

Devin Carter – questionable

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Amen Thompson – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Kings vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant has come out of the break hot with 35+ PRA in all three games, extending his streak to five contests. That includes a 35-point performance in Charlotte before he dropped 30 points at Madison Square Garden.

Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season. He’s had 35+ PRA in 64% of his games overall, including five straight, seven of his last 10, and 10 of his last 13 overall.

The Rockets can’t take the Kings lightly after getting upset by them in each of the last two meetings, so Durant should be looking to pour it on.

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

This should be an easy enough win for the Rockets against the Kings, but Sacramento has already proven its a tough out against Houston. While those two upset wins were at home, the Kings could still give the Rockets a scare tonight in the Lonestar State.

The Rockets are just 9-17 against the spread at home, and 20-30 ATS as favorites this season.

The Kings played the Spurs tough enough to cover as big +18.5 underdogs over the weekend before getting an upset win in Memphis. I’ll ride with Sacramento as big underdogs once again tonight in Houston.

Pick: Kings +13.5 (-105)

