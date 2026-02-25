Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25
The Houston Rockets have a good chance to find some consistency when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
The Rockets have alternated wins and losses out of the break – granted, it’s only been three games –, but are coming off a big 20-point win as -13.5 favorites against the Jazz.
Sacramento is also coming off a victory, 123-114 in Memphis, which ended a 16-game losing streak for the Kings.
Houston won the first meeting this season 121-95 before falling as a double-digit favorite in the next two.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +13.5 (-105)
- Rockets -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: +625
- Rockets: -952
Total
- 222.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Kings vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SCHN
- Kings record: 13-46
- Rockets record: 35-21
Kings vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Devin Carter – questionable
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Zach LaVine – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Amen Thompson – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Kings vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Kings vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
This should be an easy enough win for the Rockets against the Kings, but Sacramento has already proven its a tough out against Houston. While those two upset wins were at home, the Kings could still give the Rockets a scare tonight in the Lonestar State.
The Rockets are just 9-17 against the spread at home, and 20-30 ATS as favorites this season.
The Kings played the Spurs tough enough to cover as big +18.5 underdogs over the weekend before getting an upset win in Memphis. I’ll ride with Sacramento as big underdogs once again tonight in Houston.
Pick: Kings +13.5 (-105)
