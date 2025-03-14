Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns can’t get out of their way, losing to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night and squandering a chance to pick up a game for the No. 10 seed in the West.
The Suns are 2.5 games behind the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks in the standings, and they’ll aim to pick up a win on Friday against a Sacramento Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Kings lost against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, although they didn’t have Domantas Sabonis back from a hamstring injury.
Phoenix has struggled to cover the spread all season long, but can it knock off another team in the play-in mix out West?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +3 (-110)
- Suns -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +124
- Suns: -148
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 33-32
- Suns record: 30-36
Kings vs. Suns Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – doubtful
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – questionable
- Monte Morris – doubtful
- Nick Richards – questionable
Kings vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
If oddsmakers are going to keep setting this prop below five for DeRozan, I’m going to keep on betting it.
The Kings' star is averaging 4.1 assists per game this season, but he’s cleared 4.5 dimes in 10 of his last 12 matchups, averaging 6.0 assists per game over that stretch. Phoenix is just 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and is one of the worst defenses (27th in defensive rating) in the league.
DeRozan should have an important role as a player, especially if Sabonis is ruled out again tonight.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal UNDER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
This season, Beal is averaging just 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and he’s failed to clear 7.5 rebounds and assists in 13 of 24 games since Jan. 1.
Even though he’s returned to the starting lineup, Beal has still been hit or miss on this prop. I’ll take the UNDER on him against the Kings tonight.
Kings vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a shot on the Kings on Friday night on the second night of a back-to-back.
There’s a chance Sabonis (who was questionable before being ruled out on Thursday) returns for the Kings, who currently sit in 12th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. The Suns, meanwhile, are just 21st over that same stretch.
I have a hard time trusting Phoenix as a favorite, as it is just 6-15-1 against the spread when favored at home and has the second-worst record against the spread in the entire NBA.
The Kings, on the other hand, are 9-7 against the spread as road underdogs. Sacramento has two wins by nine or more points (one came in overtime) against this Suns team, and Phoenix’s No. 27 defense allows opponents to hang around night in and night out.
I’ll take the points in this Western Conference battle.
Pick: Kings +3 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.