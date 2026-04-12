Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12
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Could the Portland Trail Blazers complete a strong finish to the regular season and earn the No. 8 seed in the West ahead of the play-in tournament?
Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers gave the Blazers the inside track to the No. 8 spot, as they only need to beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday to clinch the spot. Getting the No. 8 seed would give Portland two chances to win one playoff game to finish in the No. 7 or No. 8 spot in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors – a bad sign for their tanking efforts this season. Sacramento is 22-59 and is now ahead of the Utah Jazz in the western Conference standings.
Portland is 10-5 in its last 15 games, posting the seventh-best net rating in the NBA during that stretch. It’s favored to close out the season strong on April 12, but should we bet on it?
Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +16.5 (-110)
- Blazers -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +850
- Blazers: -1450
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 22-59
- Blazers record: 41-40
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Russell Westbrook – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Zach LaVine – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Malik Monk – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Drew Eubanks – out
- DeMar DeRozan – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Vit Krejci – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – probable
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan 12+ Rebounds (-146)
The Kings have not been a great rebounding team this season with Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, ranking 25th in the league in rebound percentage.
Donovan Clingan has been one of the best second-year players in the league, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game while turning into a cornerstone on this Portland team. In his last two games against the Kings, Clingan has 17 and 14 rebounds, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Since the All-Star break, Clingan is averaging 11.9 rebounds across 24 games.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Kings – despite being way out of playoff contention – have actually won four of their last six games, hurting their chances of landing a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
So, I don’t love the idea of laying 16.5 points with the Blazers, even though they can lock up the No. 8 seed with a win.
Portland and Sacramento have both hit the OVER in the majority of their games, playing two games this season that finished with 227 or more points. The Kings are down a ton of rotational pieces, but that hasn’t stopped them from knocking off Golden State, Toronto and New Orleans in recent games.
Even though the Portland offense isn’t one of the best in the league, the team does rank ninth in pace, which can lead to some higher-scoring games. I’ll take the OVER with the Blazers facing a bottom-10 defense on April 12.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2