Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 13
The Golden State Warriors have won nine of their last 10 games and five in a row heading into a home date with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
Golden State has been rolling since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, and it’s expected to get more help on Thursday, as forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return from an ankle injury that has kept him out since Jan. 4.
This is a huge boost for Golden State’s offense, and it finds itself as a sizable favorite on Thursday against the Kings.
Sacramento has listed big man Domantas Sabonis as questionable after he missed the last few games, which could be huge for the Kings since he’s succeeded against Golden State and its small-ball lineups in recent seasons.
The Kings have lost two in a row and five of their last 10, so they’d love to pull off an upset to keep themselves alive for the No. 6 seed in the West.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday night.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +6.5 (-110)
- Warriors -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +215
- Warriors: -265
Total
- 234 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Kings record: 33-31
- Warriors record: 37-28
Kings vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Jake LaRavia – questionable
- Mason Jones – out
- Skal Labissiere – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – probable
- Gary Payton II – available
- Brandin Podziemski – out
Kings vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
These prop picks were written before odds were released for Thursday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER Assists
Over his last seven games, DeRozan is averaging 6.4 assists per game, picking up at least five dimes in six of those seven contests.
The veteran wing had six assists in his last meeting with Golden State, and he’s taken on a much bigger playmaking role with De’Aaron Fox now in San Antonio.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 3-Pointers Made
You can’t draw up a better matchup for Steph Curry, as the Kings rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage per game and 28th in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Curry is averaging 5.3 made 3s and shooting over 41 percent from deep in 15 games since the trade deadline. This season, he’s averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers on 11.3 attempts per game.
Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
These teams are both in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, but the Warriors are on a different level.
Golden State has a net rating of +12.5, and it’s only lost one game that Jimmy Butler has played in since the trade deadline. That’s over a month of basketball!
The Warriors are just 11-11-1 against the spread as home favorites, but they blew out this Kings team by 24 points back on Feb. 21 with Butler in the fold.
The Kings – even if Sabonis is able to go – aren’t nearly as dangerous of a team as they were with De’Aaron Fox on the roster, and Sacramento is just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10.
That’s where the Warriors (fifth in defensive rating over that stretch) have a real advantage. Golden State also should see a boost on offense with Kuminga back.
Until the Warriors show signs of slowing down, they’re a must bet with Butler on the floor.
Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.