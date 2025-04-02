Kings vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 2
The Sacramento Kings are aiming to hold on to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday night when they take on the tanking Washington Wizards.
Sacramento has lost back-to-back games and seven of its last 10, but it is heavily favored against a Wizards team that has the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Can the Kings hold off the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup as the Kings aim to improve their play-in tournament position.
Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -12 (-110)
- Wizards +12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -650
- Wizards: +470
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m, EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 36-39
- Wizards record: 16-59
Kings vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Kyshawn George – out
- Colby Jones – questionable
- Corey Kispert – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- JT Thor – questionable
Kings vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop predictions were written before odds were released for the game. They are based on previous player performance.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER Assists
After two games of easing back into the lineup, Malik Monk dished out seven dimes in just under 30 minutes of action on Monday night against Indiana. Now, he has a great matchup against a Washington team that is 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Monk is averaging 5.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 season and 5.7 dimes per game since the Kings traded away De’Aaron Fox.
Kings vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, these teams both rank in the bottom five in the NBA in defensive rating.
Since the Wizards are tanking and the Kings have been awful against the spread as road favorites (7-10-1 ATS), I’m looking to the total in this matchup.
Now, the Wizards have been one of the worst offensive teams in the league, but there is something in their favor to score the ball in this matchup. No team in the NBA has allowed more 3-pointers per game to opponents than the Kings.
When it comes to betting the OVER, there is a positive sign for the Kings as well. Sacramento has been an elite offense for most of the season (No. 7 in offensive rating). The OVER has also hit in 20 of the 34 games that the Wizards have played as home underdogs.
I think the Kings win this game – since Washington has nothing to play for – but the OVER would be my best bet.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.