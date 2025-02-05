Kings, Wizards Jonas Valanciunas Trade's Impact on Latest Championship, Playoff Odds
The Sacramento Kings made their second trade prior to the 2024-25 season's deadline, adding veteran center Jonas Valanciunas in a deal with the Washington Wizards.
The Kings reportedly are sending multiple second-round picks and Sidy Cissoko back to Washington in the trade.
Sacramento moved De'Aaron Fox ahead of the deadline on Sunday, but it gained multiple first-round picks and former All-Star Zach LaVine in the deal. Now, the Kings appears to be bringing in some insurance for Domantas Sabonis by trading for Valanciunas.
Valanciunas has come off the bench for Washington this season as the Wizards are a in a rebuild. The veteran is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from 3.
Following the move to add Valanciunas, the Kings moved to +140 to make the playoffs this season and +12000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sacramento currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but it is in a major battle with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spots.
While the Valanciunas trade isn't one that is going to drastically change the Kings' outlook in the future market, the team certainly will benefit from having a proven veteran in the frontcourt behind Sabonis.
