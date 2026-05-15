Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Rise Following Positive OG Anunoby Injury Update

New York Knicks star forward OG Anunoby missed Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the injury was not deemed a serious one, Anunoby's status for the Eastern Conference Finals was up in the air earlier in the week. Now, it appears the two-way star is good to go for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which could be as soon as Sunday, May 17.

Shams: OG Anunoby (hamstring) expected to play in Game 1 of Conference Finals. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 13, 2026

This is a huge boost for the Knicks, as Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs while shooting over 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. The best defender on the Knicks' roster, Anunoby likely will be tasked with some tough defensive assignments the rest of the postseason as New York looks to make the NBA Finals.

Oddsmakers have taken notice of Anunoby's health, and it has impacted the Knicks' odds in a positive way. New York -- which is third in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season -- went from +600 to +550 to win the title at DraftKings after the latest update for Anunoby.

The Knicks remain behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the latest odds to win the title, but they clearly have the best odds of any team in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will face the winner of the Detroit Pistons-Cleveland Cavaliers series in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Cleveland has a chance to close out the series on Friday night.

New York is 2-0 without Anunoby during the postseason, but it was just 8-7 in the 15 games he missed during the regular season. So, it's pretty clear that the Knicks are a much more potent team on both ends if Anunoby is able to play his usual role.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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