Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Massive Game 5 Win Over Hawks

Are the New York Knicks making a real case that they can win the Eastern Conference this season?

After falling down 2-1 in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have come roaring back with double-digit wins in Game 4 and 5, giving them a 3-2 series lead heading into Thursday’s Game 6 in Atlanta.

Jalen Brunson and company dominated Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, and oddsmakers have shifted the Knicks up in the odds in a big way. After falling to around +5000 to win the title after losing Game 3, the Knicks moved to +2800 at DraftKings when they evened this series at two games apiece.

Now, New York is back up to +2000, right behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (+1800) and tied with the Denver Nuggets for fifth in the odds to win the title. An Eastern Conference Finals team in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks have shown that they can win multiple playoff series, and there’s an argument that they are the best team in the East – even if the odds don’t reflect that.

Boston (+500 to win the Finals) remains the favorite to win the Eastern Conference this season, but it had yet another dismal shooting performance in a home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5. The Knicks knocked the Celtics out of the playoffs last season by capitalizing on some poor shooting games, and they may not be as big of underdogs if the teams meet this season.

For all the concern around the Knicks after Game 3, they have the third-best net rating (+11.0) in the postseason behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs – the top two teams in the odds to win the Finals.

New York has done it with a balanced attack, ranking third in playoff offensive rating and fourth in playoff defensive rating. Karl-Anthony Towns has found a rhythm over the last few games, and Brunson (39 points in Game 5) showed why he’s one of the best closers in basketball to give the Knicks a 3-2 series lead.

Both Boston and New York will be on the road in Game 6 with a chance to win their first-round series, and I think there is some value in New York at +2000 to win the title, as the winner of a Boston-New York second-round matchup likely will be favored in the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland (tied with Toronto), Detroit (down 3-1 to Orlando) and Orlando (the No. 8 seed) aren’t exactly clear-cut title contenders in this conference.

The best price for the Knicks may be gone, but their momentum in the latest odds is worth exploring, especially if they close things out in Game 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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