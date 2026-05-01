Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Series-Clinching Blowout vs. Hawks

Only one team in the Eastern Conference has advanced through the first round of the playoffs, and it did it in dominant fashion.

The New York Knicks blew out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 on Thursday night, winning by 51 to move on to the second round of the postseason. After falling down 2-1 in the series, New York won three games in a row by double digits, including a 29-point win in Game 5 and yesterday's 51-point beat down.

New York is moving up in the odds to win the NBA Finals as a result, jumping to +1900 at DraftKings. The Knicks were +2800 to win the title after evening the series in Game 4, and they've seen their odds steadily rise with these last two wins. Still, they may be disrespected by oddsmakers, as Boston (+600) and Cleveland (+1600) both have better odds to win the title.

The Cavs will have a chance to advance to the second round on Friday night in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors while Boston lost a second game in a row to Philadelphia on Thursday, forcing a Game 7 on Saturday. The Knicks will play the winner of the Boston-Philadelphia series in the second round.

With the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons facing elimination on Friday night, it makes sense that Cleveland has slightly better odds than the Knicks, as it could end up facing the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic in the second round.

Still, New York entered Game 6 with the third-best net rating in the NBA Playoffs, and it now has the best net rating (+18.1) after the blowout of Atlanta. Even the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who swept Phoenix in the first round -- have a worse net rating (+17.8) than the Knicks.

New York made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, so this team isn't a stranger to a deep playoff run. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby have been an elite trio for the Knicks, and Mikal Bridges (10-of-12 shooting on Thursday) broke out of a major slump in Game 6 against Atlanta.

The Thunder (-125) and San Antonio Spurs (+400) remain the clear favorites in the odds to win the NBA Finals after the Denver Nuggets were eliminated by Minnesota on Thursday. Still, New York is fifth in the odds and could rise even more if Boston loses Game 7 on Saturday.

I think this is a perfect time to buy the Knicks, as they look to be the best team in the Eastern Conference at the moment. Getting a +1900 price on a team that could make the NBA Finals is pretty favorable, especially since OKC has been an odds-on favorite in this market for quite some time.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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