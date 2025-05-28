Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Tank After Game 4 Loss, Karl-Anthony Towns Injury
The New York Knicks' season is hanging in the balance.
New York dropped Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series in the process. As a result, the Pacers are now -600 favorites to make the NBA Finals in the latest odds at DraftKings.
The Knicks will have a chance to get back in the series in Game 5 at home, but losing Game 1 and Game 2 at home -- especially with the team's collapse in Game 1 -- appears to have doomed the Knicks in this series.
Oddsmakers shifted New York from +1200 to +2500 to win the NBA Finals after Tuesday's Game 4 loss, and history isn't on the Knicks' side in the playoffs.
In NBA history, only 13 of 296 teams have erased a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series. So, only 4.4 percent of the time does the team down 3-1 end up advancing.
Even if the Knicks do make a shocking run to advance, they'll likely be major underdogs in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently odds on favorites to win the title.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -380
- Indiana Pacers: +425
- New York Knicks: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +4500
To make matters worse for New York, star center Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a knee injury in Game 4.
Towns remained in the Game, but he was visibly hobbled after a collision with Aaron Nesmith late in the fourth quarter. Towns had been grabbing at his knee since Game 3, and he appeared to be pretty limited in the closing minutes on Tuesday's loss.
If Towns is at less than 100 percent, the Knicks' chances of coming back in this series are even slimmer. The All-NBA center didn't comment on his injury following Game 4.
Even though the Knicks are down 3-1, they are five-point favorites in Game 5 in the latest odds at DraftKings. If there is one thing on the Knicks' side, it's that they get two games at home if they are able to force a Game 7 in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.