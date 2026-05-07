Knicks vs. 76ers Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3 (Philly Set as Small Favorite at Home)

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, but it may have come at a price.

OG Anunoby left the game in the closing minutes with what appears to be a leg injury, and his status for Game 3 (as of this writing) is up in the air.

After Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) missed Game 2 for the 76ers, oddsmakers seem to think he’ll return in Game 3, setting Philly as a 1.5-point favorite at home.

The Knicks dominated in Game 1 with Embiid in the lineup, but the 76ers led for most of the game on Wednesday night before a scoring drought in the fourth quarter – and some clutch shots from Brunson – ultimately doomed them.

Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled with foul trouble to open this series, and that could become an even bigger storyline if Anunoby (averaging over 21 per game in the playoffs) is forced to miss any time.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds, and some keys to watch for in Friday’s Game 3.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-120)

76ers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Knicks: -110

76ers: -110

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Knicks were favored by 7.5 points in Game 1 at home and easily covered, and they went from 6.5-point favorites to 10.5-point favorites in Game 2 once Embiid was ruled out. Philly covered the spread in that game, and oddsmakers have this one set as a pick’em on the moneyline in Philadelphia.

The Sixers are 1-2 at home in the playoffs, winning just Game 6 against Boston in the first round.

Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 Preview

New York’s offense wasn’t nearly as effective in Game 2 as it was in Game 1, but it was still enough for a win against an Embiid-less Philly team. The Knicks shot over 63 percent from the field in Game 1, but they struggled from 3 (26.9 percent) in Game 2.

If Anunoby is out, that could hurt New York in a big way on both sides of the floor, as he’s shooting over 50 percent from 3 in the playoffs and has been the team’s primary defender on Paul George.

While the Sixers came up short in Game 2, they did make 13 3-pointers, shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc. That’s a good sign going forward, especially if Embiid returns for Game 3. The big man has been a willing passer in the playoffs, and Philly is going to need to knock down open jumpers around him if the Knicks attempt to send more double teams to keep Towns and Mitchell Robinson (who missed Game 2) out of foul trouble.

The Sixers aren’t going to go quietly in this series, and they showed some serious fight without the former league MVP in Game 2.

Still, this is a pretty big move (more than 10 points) in the line for the Knicks heading on the road. The 76ers need Embiid in the lineup if they’re truly going to close as favorites in this game, though it’s worth noting that the Knicks were just three games over .500 on the road in the regular season.

Since there are so many injury concerns for Game 3 – and beyond – in this series, bettors may want to wait for the official injury reports before wagering on this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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