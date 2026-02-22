Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

The New York Knicks are coming off a thrilling comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, as they erased an 18-point fourth quarter deficit.

Now, the Knicks have a quick turnaround on Sunday, as they’ll head to Chicago to take on Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls. New York is heavily favored on the road, but it does not have Mitchell Robinson or Miles McBride in this matchup.

The Bulls have dropped eight games in a row and nine of their last 10, falling to the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. After trading away Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu at the deadline, it’s pretty clear that the Bulls are looking to tank for a better draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are trying to stay in the top three in the Eastern Conference, as the Cleveland Cavaliers entered Sunday’s action in a tie with them record wise in the standings.

Let’s examine the latest odds, player prop targets and more for this Eastern Conference clash on Feb. 22.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Knicks -9.5 (-118)

Bulls +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Knicks: -455

Bulls: +350

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): MSG, CHSN

Knicks record: 36-21

Bulls record: 24-33

Knicks vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – out

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Mitchell Robinson – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Nick Richards – questionable

Anfernee Simons – out

Patrick Williams – probable

Knicks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)

Jalen Brunson is averaging 6.1 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared this line in six games so far this month, including yesterday’s win over Houston.

The star guard should have no problem finding open teammates against a Chicago defense that ranks 28th in opponent assists per game and 26th in opponent points per game in the 2025-26 season.

Brunson already had a seven-assist game in Chicago earlier this season, and he’s averaging 11.5 potential assists per game. He’s worth a look in this matchup as the Knicks aim to improve on their shaky road record.

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have a much easier matchup on the road on Sunday against the Bulls than they did last night against Houston.

Chicago is in full tank mode after executing several deadline deals, as it’s lost eight games in a row and nine of its last 10.

The Knicks are 19-6 against teams that are under .500 this season, and while they’re just 6-11 against the spread as road favorites, I think they’re in a great spot to win this game.

New York is third in the league in offensive rating, and the Bulls are just 27th in defensive rating over their last 10 games, posting the worst net rating (-14.0) in the league during that stretch.

Chicago is clearly trying to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the Knicks need a win on Sunday to keep themselves in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the East. There is a clear motivation factor that favors New York in this contest.

Pick: Knicks -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

