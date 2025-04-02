Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 2
The New York Knicks are coming off a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs have two wins over the Knicks this season, including a 37-point blowout the last time these teams faced off. New York has been playing without Jalen Brunson (ankle) as of late, but it has held its ground as the No. 3 seed in the East.
Can it steal a road win against this elite Cleveland team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this showdown between Eastern Conference contenders.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +10.5 (-110)
- Cavs -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +400
- Cavs: -535
Total
- 230 (Over -115/Under -105)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Knicks record: 48-27
- Cavs record: 60-15
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Ty Jerome – out
- Luke Travers – out
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop predictions were written before odds were released for the game. They are based on previous player performance.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland UNDER Points
Even though the Cavs are favored in this game, Darius Garland has not played well since the All-Star break, shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3. Over his last 18 games (all since the break), Garland is averaging just 17.8 points per game and only has six games where he’s reached 20 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs have had the Knicks’ number this season, and with New York playing the second night of a back-to-back, this is a no-brainer to bet on Cleveland.
The Knicks have the worst record against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back in the NBA this season at 2-10.
With Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Cam Payne all recently banged up, the Knicks don’t have a ton of depth either to help them avoid having tired legs on Wednesday.
The Cavs have not played their best basketball as of late, but they’re still 14th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games and have a 20-16-1 against the spread record when favored at Rocket Arena.
Pick: Cavs -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
