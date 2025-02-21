Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are coming off wins on Thursday night, and now they’ll face off for the second time in the 2024-25 season on Friday.
Cleveland (45-10) has the best record in the Eastern Conference and holds an eight-game lead over the No. 3-seeded Knicks after Thursday’s win over Brooklyn. The Cavs also won the first meeting between these teams by six points at Madison Square Garden back in October.
While both of these teams likely won’t release an injury report until later today, there are some concerns for the Knicks. Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson (who has yet to make his season debut) all missed Thursday’s overtime win over Chicago.
If any of those players sit tonight, it’ll put the Knicks at a pretty big disadvantage against this deep Cavs squad.
Here’s a full breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props and my prediction.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +8.5 (-110)
- Cavs -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +295
- Cavs: -375
Total
- 239 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Knicks record: 37-18
- Cavs record: 45-10
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 8.5 Assists (+105)
This prop is a little contingent on Josh Hart sitting out this game, but Jalen Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.5 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
On Thursday, Brunson dished out 12 assists, and with Hart out of the lineup, the Knicks point guard is forced to create even more offense than usual. In two games without Hart this season, Brunson is averaging 9.5 assists per game.
If the Cavs attempt to trap Brunson and get the ball out of his hands with the Knicks banged up, don’t be shocked if he turns in a big game passing the ball tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Yes, you have to lay some juice with this prop, but getting Hunter at 1.5 3-pointers made is an absolute steal.
In three games with the Cavs, Hunter has made 9-of-17 shots from beyond the arc, hitting at least two 3-pointers in each contest. This is a great matchup for the former lottery pick, as the Knicks rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage and 17th in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Hunter should get several good looks from downtown tonight.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
This is a strange spot for the Knicks to find themselves in this season.
New York has played just four games as a road underdog, covering the spread in two of those. On top of that, the Knicks have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, covering the spread in just two of eight games.
That doesn’t bode well for them in a tough road environment in Cleveland, where the Cavs are 19-10 against the spread as home favorites.
Cleveland handled business in Brooklyn on Thursday, keeping it a little more rested than the Knicks, who needed overtime to get past the Chicago Bulls. New York may play Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on the second night of a back-to-back, but if Hart and Anunoby aren’t ready to go, they’re going to have a severe lack of offensive threats against the No. 1 offense in the NBA.
The Cavs have the second-best net rating in the NBA at home (+13.0) this season while the Knicks are fourth in the league in net rating on the road. On paper, bettors may expect this to be a close matchup, but the Knicks’ lack of depth may catch up to them tonight.
I’d wait to see the injury reports before betting on this game, but I lean with Cleveland to cover at home since it's been so dominant there this season.
Pick: Cavs -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.