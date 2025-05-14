Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Bet on Mikal Bridges, Derrick White)
The New York Knicks are on the brink of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, but they are underdogs in the latest odds for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.
If you’re not sold on picking a side in this game – New York is 2-0 on the road in this series and 5-0 on the road in the playoffs – I don’t blame you. With Jayson Tatum done for the season with a ruptured Achilles, things have really changed for both squads and in the odds in the futures market.
So, I’m looking to the player prop market instead on Wednesday with picks for two players that had huge Game 4 showings – Mikal Bridges and Derrick White.
Plus, there is a Knicks big man that could be worth a look in the rebounding department in this crucial Game 5.
Let’s break down each of these player props for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Celtics
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
Bridges has been huge for the Knicks late in games in this series, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter in Game 4 to help New York take a 3-1 series lead.
Now, Bridges is set as just 14.5 points in Game 5 after he shot 21 times and scored 23 points on Monday.
While Bridges’ scoring has been up and down in these playoffs and really all season, I think he may be undervalued at this number in Game 5. Bridges has taken at least 10 shots in nine of his 10 playoff games, and he’s put up 18 and 21-shot games in this series.
I expect the Knicks to lean on him again as they attempt to close out this series.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
With Tatum out, Derrick White is going to be called upon for an even bigger workload in Game 5.
White is averaging 19.8 points and 4.3 made 3-pointers per game in this series, attempting 11 or more shots from beyond the arc in three of his four games.
The Celtics guard shot the lights out in Game 4, hitting 6-of-11 attempts from downtown. With more shots to go around in this Boston offense with Tatum injured, White should benefit in a big way at home in Game 5.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
Could KAT have a huge game on the glass in Game 5 against Boston?
Towns averaged an impressive 12.8 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he’s backed that up with some strong play in the playoffs, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game across 10 games.
However, Boston isn’t the best rebounding team, and Tatum is arguably the squad’s top overall rebounder. Al Horford lacks some size when it comes to dealing with KAT, and Kristaps Porzingis has not looked himself during this series due to an illness.
As a result, Towns has picked up 13, 17, 15 and 11 boards in the four games in this series.
I think Towns could be in line for his fourth game with 13 or more boards with Tatum out, especially since the C’s will have to adjust some defensive coverages since Tatum had spent a lot of time as the primary defender on Towns.
KAT has cleared 12.5 boards in four of his last five games, averaging 19.1 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.