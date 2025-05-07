Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Bet on Mikal Bridges, Derrick White)
Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics wasn’t short on drama, as New York erased a 20-point deficit to win in overtime as a road underdog.
It was a shocking loss for Boston, which fell in love with the 3-point shot, going 15-for-60 from beyond the arc.
Does Boston deploy a similar offensive strategy in Game 2? It’s hard to see the NBA’s leader in 3-point attempts backing off too much in that department, and that’s why I’m targeting one of Boston’s shooters – Derrick White – in the prop market in Game 2.
In addition to that, there is a Knicks role player that has been very consistent from beyond the arc and may be undervalued a bit in Game 2.
Let’s take a look at all the props to bet for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Celtics
- Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Derrick White OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Mikal Bridges’ defense was the difference in Game 1 for New York, as he picked up multiple crucial steals in the overtime period to help the Knicks secure a win.
However, I’m looking to Bridges on offense, even though he did not have his best game in Game 1.
Bridges shot just 3-of-13 from the field, but he did knock down two of his five shots from beyond the arc. Bridges has shot the 3-ball at a decent clip this postseason, knocking down 33.3 percent of his shots on just over five attempts per game.
In seven playoff games, Bridges has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in five of them. He should get enough looks to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Derrick White OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
White took a ton of shots in Game 1, attempting 18 shots and 16 3-pointers. He didn’t shoot the ball well, knocking down just six shots from the field, but he did hit 5 3-pointers to finish with 19 points.
White has 16 or more points in five of his six playoff games this season, and he’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3. The bright side for the C’s guard in this market is that he’s taking 13.5 shots (9.2 3s) per game.
With that usage, White is a must-bet in Game 2, especially if the C’s improve from beyond the arc after a down game.
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jayson Tatum is a great prop target in Game 2:
Jayson Tatum struggled shooting the ball for Boston in Game 1, hitting just 7-of-23 shots from the field, but he still finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
I’m eyeing Tatum’s rebounds prop in Game 2, as he’s finished with 10 or more boards in three of his five games this postseason, averaging 12.2 boards per contest.
The C’s star is averaging 17.6 rebound chances per night, giving him a solid floor to clear this prop. With Boston putting Tatum on Karl-Anthony Towns defensively, there are going to be plenty of times where he is positioned in the painted area to clear the glass.
After averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in the playoffs last season and 10.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs the season before, Tatum is a solid bet to be right around this number in Game 2.
