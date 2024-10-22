Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today for NBA Opening Night (Fade Josh Hart, Trust Jrue Holiday)
The 2024-25 NBA season kicks off with the Boston Celtics raising their NBA championship banner at TD Garden before taking on the New York Knicks – a battle of the two best teams in the Eastern Conference last season.
So, you know that we’re going to place some prop bets, right?
There are a ton of stars to consider wagering on in this matchup, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jalen Brunson. But, what if I told you that I’m focusing on four secondary players for my favorite props?
OG Anunoby, Jrue Holiday and a few other role players are worth a shot in this opening game, as we still need to see how the Knicks operate with their new lineup.
Here’s a breakdown of four props to consider for Tuesday’s opening night matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Celtics
- OG Anunoby OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)
- Josh Hart UNDER 9.5 Points (-120)
- Miles McBride OVER 12.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
OG Anunoby OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
In his final two games of the preseason, Anunoby had 14 and 19 points, attempting 20 combined shots in those games despite playing less than 30 minutes in each contest.
Sure, there isn’t much we can take away from the preseason, but the Knicks lost some offense with the departure of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and Karl-Anthony Towns can’t be asked to replace the production of both players.
Plus, Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is out for this game and the Knicks waived injured wing Landry Shamet after he dislocated his shoulder. So, there isn’t much depth behind Anunoby and Mikal Bridges at the forward spots for the Knicks.
That could lead to OG playing plenty of minutes on Tuesday, and he did average 14.1 points per game in 23 regular season contests with the Knicks last season.
With the Knicks forward getting a new contract and likely a bigger role on offense, I expect him to push 15 or more points in this season opener.
Jrue Holiday OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)
Jrue Holiday shot the lights out for Boston in the 2023-24 season, hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-point shots (a career-high), and he should walk into a bigger role from beyond the arc early on in the 2024-25 season.
Holiday attempted just 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, but with Kristaps Porzingis out for Boston to start the season, he could see that number increase.
Even though he wasn’t an extreme volume 3-point shooter, Holiday still made 2.0 3-pointers per game, the fourth time in five seasons he’s averaged at least two made 3s per game. Now that he has another season in Joe Mazzulla’s 3-ball-centric system, I expect Holiday to be gunning – and get some great looks – on opening night.
Josh Hart UNDER 9.5 Points (-120)
I’m extremely concerned about Josh Hart early on in this season as he attempts to adjust to a new role in this Knicks starting lineup.
In fact, Hart scored just two total points in the preseason and admitted he’s feeling “lost” in the starting lineup right now.
I can’t imagine Tom Thibodeau benches Hart on opening night with Achiuwa now out, so it could be a feeling-out process for the Knicks do-it-all wing in Game 1.
After averaging 9.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season despite seeing an expanded offensive role from January on, I don’t see Hart clearing this prop in the season opener.
Miles McBride OVER 12.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
The Knicks have had some super sixth-man options in recent seasons in Immanuel Quickley, Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo (before Hart and Donte became starters last season).
Now, that role belongs to fourth-year guard Miles McBride, who is coming off a career season in the 2023-24 campaign. McBride averaged 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in less than 20 minutes per game last season – shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range.
While McBride may regress a little as a shooter, he’s going to be counted on to play big minutes for the Knicks because of his elite on-ball defense. Don’t be shocked if he clears this number in points alone in the Knicks’ opener.
