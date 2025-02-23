Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks face off in what could be a second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs this season with these teams sitting at No. 2 (Boston) and No. 3 (New York) in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has dominated this matchup this season, going 2-0 with multiple wins by over 20 points. The Knicks, who didn’t have OG Anunoby in their loss to Boston earlier this month, have listed Anunoby and Josh Hart as questionable on Sunday. Hart has not played since the team returned from the All-Star break while Anunoby played in a blowout loss to Cleveland on Friday night.
The C’s have won eight of their last 10 games and four in a row, but they are still six games out of the No. 1 seed in the East. Can they extend their lead over the Knicks for the No. 2 seed to four games today?
Oddsmakers seem to think so, setting Boston as a nine-point favorite at home.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, best props to place and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +9 (-115)
- Celtics -9 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +275
- Celtics: -345
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Knicks record: 37-19
- Celtics record: 40-16
Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Anton Watson – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Xavier Tillman Sr. – out
- Neemias Queta – questionable
Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson UNDER 7.5 Assists (-135)
The Celtics are one of the best defenses in the NBA when it comes to limiting assists, ranking third in the league in opponent assists per game.
They’ve done a solid job on Knicks star Jalen Brunson this season in that department, holding him to just two and five assists in two games. Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.4 assists per game, but this number is a little too high, especially if New York gets blown out again.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Tatum has destroyed the Knicks this season, scoring 37 and 40 points in his two matchups against them.
Earlier in February, Tatum exposed New York’s pick-and-roll defense, attacking Karl-Anthony Towns in his drop coverage time and time again to turn in a 40-point, four-assist performance.
The Knicks will have even less options to defend Tatum if Anunoby or Hart sits, and the C’s star has over 30 points in three of his last four games. He’s a must bet in a matchup he’s dominated in the 2024-25 season.
Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Boston is the bet to make for this matinee matchup:
This season, Boston has dominated the Knicks, winning by 23 and 27 points in their two meetings.
Now, the Knicks may be shorthanded on Sunday afternoon with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby listed as questionable for this matchup. Overall, the Knicks are 0-6 against the top three teams in the NBA and just 2-3 against the spread when set as road dogs.
I have a real hard time trusting this Knicks team if Anunoby sits after Jayson Tatum lit up the pick-and-roll defense of New York with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns as the primary defenders in that action earlier this month. On top of that, Boston blew out the Knicks in that game without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
Boston has struggled against the spread as a home favorite, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see it pick up another blowout win on Sunday. The C’s are fifth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (+11.3) while New York is just 15th.
Pick: Celtics -9 (-105 at DraftKings)
