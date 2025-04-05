Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
We're in the final stretch of the NBA season, and the New York Knicks are all but locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As long as they don't end the season on a losing streak, they'll finish the season in that spot.
Tonight, they'll take on the Atlanta Hawks, who can clinch a berth in the play-in tournament with a win tonight and are one game back from the Orlando Magic with a chance to improve to the No. 7 seed.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this matinee matchup.
Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Knicks -3.5 (-105)
- Hawks +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Knicks -162
- Hawks +136
Total
- 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, MSG
- Knicks record: 48-28
- Hawks record: 36-40
Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson, C - Game Time Decision
- Cameron Payne, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Brunson, PG - Game Time Decision
- Miles McBride, PG - Out
- Ariel Hukporti, C - Out
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jacob Toppin, F - Out
- Larry Nance Jr., PF - Out For Season
- Clint Capela, C - Out
- Jalen Johnson, SF - Out For Season
Knicks vs. Hawks Best Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-115) via FanDuel
Atlanta's perimeter defense has struggled this season, ranking 28th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to target Jalen Brunson to record at least two three-pointers tonight. He has taken 7+ three-point shots in three straight games, so the opportunities will be there for him.
Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
While I think Jalen Brunson is a great bet to hit at least two three-point shots, I think the game will be won by the Knicks by attacking the interior of the Hawks' defense. 62% of the shots taken by the Knicks this season have come from two-point range, the third-highest two-point shot rate in the NBA. Now, they get to face a Hawks team that ranks 26th in the league in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 56.0% from two-point range.
One of the Hawks' best weapons defensively is forcing turnovers. They may not find success doing that against a disciplined Knicks team that ranks seventh in the NBA in turnover rate, coughing it up just 13.1% of their possessions.
I'll take the Knicks to win and cover this afternoon.
Pick: Knicks -3.5 (-105) via DraftKings
