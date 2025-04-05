SI

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5

Iain MacMillan

The Knicks are road favorites against the Hawks on Saturday afternoon.
The Knicks are road favorites against the Hawks on Saturday afternoon.
In this story:

We're in the final stretch of the NBA season, and the New York Knicks are all but locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As long as they don't end the season on a losing streak, they'll finish the season in that spot.

Tonight, they'll take on the Atlanta Hawks, who can clinch a berth in the play-in tournament with a win tonight and are one game back from the Orlando Magic with a chance to improve to the No. 7 seed.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this matinee matchup.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Knicks -3.5 (-105)
  • Hawks +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Knicks -162
  • Hawks +136

Total

  • 237 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Hawks How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, April 5
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, MSG
  • Knicks record: 48-28
  • Hawks record: 36-40

Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

  • Mitchell Robinson, C - Game Time Decision
  • Cameron Payne, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Jalen Brunson, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Miles McBride, PG - Out
  • Ariel Hukporti, C - Out

Hawks Injury Report

  • Trae Young, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Jacob Toppin, F - Out
  • Larry Nance Jr., PF - Out For Season
  • Clint Capela, C - Out
  • Jalen Johnson, SF - Out For Season

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Prop Bet

  • Jalen Brunson OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-115) via FanDuel

Atlanta's perimeter defense has struggled this season, ranking 28th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to target Jalen Brunson to record at least two three-pointers tonight. He has taken 7+ three-point shots in three straight games, so the opportunities will be there for him.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

While I think Jalen Brunson is a great bet to hit at least two three-point shots, I think the game will be won by the Knicks by attacking the interior of the Hawks' defense. 62% of the shots taken by the Knicks this season have come from two-point range, the third-highest two-point shot rate in the NBA. Now, they get to face a Hawks team that ranks 26th in the league in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 56.0% from two-point range.

One of the Hawks' best weapons defensively is forcing turnovers. They may not find success doing that against a disciplined Knicks team that ranks seventh in the NBA in turnover rate, coughing it up just 13.1% of their possessions.

I'll take the Knicks to win and cover this afternoon.

Pick: Knicks -3.5 (-105) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

