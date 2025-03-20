Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 20
The New York Knicks are firmly slotted into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't mean they can take the foot off the pedal in the final stretch of the NBA season.
Tonight, they head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, who are in the midst of a race for the bottom. The Hornets will be in the mix in the Cooper Flagg remix but that doesn't mean the players on the court aren't going to do their best to get the win tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Knicks -7.5 (-110)
- Hornets +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks -300
- Hornets +240
Total
- 222.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Knicks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Extra, MSG
- Knicks record: 43-25
- Hornets record: 17-51
Knicks vs. Hornets Injury Report
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson, C - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Brunson, PG - Out
- Ariel Hukporti, PG - Out
Hornets Injury Report
- Not Yet Released
Knicks vs. Hornets Best Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 25.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
We're going to ride the hot hand tonight and take Karl-Anthony Towns to go OVER 25.5 Points. He has reached 21+ points in six straight games and has reached at least 26 points in three of his last five, including putting up 32 points against the Spurs last night. Now that they get to face a Hornets team that allows teams to shoot 55.8% from down low, KAT should be in a great spot to have a strong performance tonight.
Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Knicks:
The weakness of the Knicks' defense is their ability to defend the perimeter, ranking second last in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage. Luckily, the Hornets are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, ranking 28th (33.8%) in that stat.
The Hornets are horrific in making the most of their offensive possessions, ranking dead last in Floor%, scoring at least one point on just 46.6% of their possessions. Now, they have to face a Knicks defense that ranks in the top half of the league in defensive efficiency.
I'll lay the points with New York.
Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-110)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.