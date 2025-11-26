Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are looking to stay alive in NBA Cup Group Play on Wednesday, as a loss could lead to them getting eliminated from the knockout round.
The Charlotte Hornets are in the same boat, as they would be eliminated with a loss on Wednesday night. Luckily for the Hornets, they’re facing the Knicks in Charlotte, as New York has just two road wins all season long.
Oddsmakers have still set the Knicks as favorites in this matchup after their win on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, but can New York cover the spread in this game?
Charlotte has struggled this season, winning just four of its first 17 games while ranking 21st in the league in net rating. So, this could be a “get-right” spot for the Knicks on the road.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this NBA Cup clash.
Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -7.5 (-105)
- Hornets +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -290
- Hornets: +235
Total
- 236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MSG
- Knicks record: 10-6
- Hornets record: 4-13
Knicks vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Pat Connaughton – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Josh Green – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- KJ Simpson – out
- Grant Williams – out
Knicks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: This prop bet selection was written before odds were released and is based on past player performance and statistics.
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 3-Pointers Made
This season, Brunson is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down at least three shots from deep in nine of his 14 games. He’s coming off a 4-for-9 game from 3 on Monday against Brooklyn.
Now, the Knicks star guard gets to take on a Charlotte team that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (41.1 percent) and 23rd in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Brunson is taking a career-high 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, so I love him at this number on Wednesday night.
Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have struggled a bit on the road this season, and their offensive rating takes a major dive when they’re not as MSG.
New York has an offensive rating of 123.8 at home – the best mark in the NBA – but that falls to just 114.4 on the road.
That’s a big reason why the UNDER has hit in the majority of New York’s road games, and I think that’ll be the case on Wednesday night as well.
The Hornets have hit the UNDER five times in eight home games, and they rank just 17th in the league in offensive rating.
Since the Knicks have struggled on the road so much, I don’t love backing them as road favorites, even against a weak Hornets defense.
So, let’s take the UNDER – which hit in the Knicks’ last road game – on Wednesday night.
Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
