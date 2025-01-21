Knicks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cameron Johnson, Miles McBride)
The New York Knicks are fresh off of a win over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
This is the third meeting between these teams this season, and New York has won eight straight overall.
While the Knicks are big favorites in this matchup, I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite plays tonight, including a bet for Cameron Johnson and Miles McBride scoring the ball.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop for this Atlantic Division clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Nets
- Miles McBride OVER 7.5 Points (-110)
- Cameron Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Miles McBride OVER 7.5 Points (-110)
So far this season, Miles McBride is averaging 9.3 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from 3, so his prop for Tuesday is a little lower than his season average.
The most-trusted player off Tom Thibodeau’s bench, McBride is averaging a career-high 23.7 minutes per game this season. With the Knicks playing the second night of a back-to-back, and potentially in position to blow out the Nets, does Deuce’s role expand even more?
Even if it doesn’t, McBride has eight or more points in 21 of his 34 games so far this season and is averaging 7.8 field goal attempts per game. If he receives that usage against Brooklyn, he should clear this prop.
Cameron Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Cameron Johnson is a solid target in the prop market on Tuesday:
Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson has taken on a bigger role in the offense with Dennis Schroder now in Golden State and Cam Thomas remaining out of the lineup with an injury.
During the 2024-25 season, Johnson is averaging 19.5 points while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3. He’s also given the Knicks trouble, scoring 17 and 22 points in their two meetings despite taking just 10 and 12 shots in those games.
Since Dec. 16 (10 games), Johnson is averaging 21.9 points per game on 13.4 field goal attempts, scoring 18 or more points in eight of those games.
I love this matchup for him with the Knicks struggling to defend the 3-ball as of late. New York ranks dead last in opponent 3-point percentage over its last 10 games (44.2 percent!) while allowing over 14 made 3s per game.
Johnson should have a big game from beyond the arc – especially if D’Angelo Russell (questionable) sits out. The Nets don’t have many other reliable scoring options on their roster.
Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
After seeing his rebound prop reach 11.5 on Monday, Josh Hart’s prop is set lower on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets – a perfect time to buy low.
While Hart only has nine boards in each of his last two games, he’s picked up at least eight boards in 14 of his last 15 games. In addition to that, Hart has 12 games over that 15-game stretch with 11 or more rebounds, averaging 12.4 per game.
Brooklyn is a favorable matchup, as the Nets rank 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the lineup on Monday, Hart is worth a bet on Tuesday night.
