Knicks vs. Nets NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 16
New York takes center stage on Tuesday afternoon at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, as the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks.
This is New York’s second summer league matchup after losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, while the Nets enter this game at 1-1 in Vegas.
It may feel weird for Knicks fans to have a summer league where there isn’t much to look forward to – although draft picks Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti and Pacome are in action – since the team is finally a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn is getting a long look at some young players that could have a role in the 2024-25 season while it rebuilds.
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for this summer league showdown.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +2.5 (-110)
- Nets -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +120
- Nets: -142
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Knicks record: 0-1
- Nets record: 1-1
Knicks vs. Nets Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Tyler Kolek: A second-round pick by the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kolek shot 2-for-6 from the field in his summer league debut, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He was also a team-high plus-9 in a four-point loss to Charlotte.
Brooklyn Nets
Noah Clowney: A first-round pick last season, Clowney should have a bigger role for the Nets with them looking to rebuild over the next few seasons. He played well in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (13 points, seven rebounds) in the Nets’ last summer league game.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Knicks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn lost against the Clippers on Sunday, and it also has an overtime win against the Indiana Pacers so far this summer.
Yet, oddsmakers have it favored in this game against a Knicks team that doesn't have a ton of top draft picks playing, but it does have some veteran G League and borderline NBA talent. Duane Washington Jr., Jacob Toppin and the Knicks’ three picks that are active this summer (Kevin McCullar is out) round out a decent starting lineup, especially if Dadiet and Kolek shoot a little better on Tuesday.
Brooklyn has more talent with Clowney, Jacob Gilyard, Keon Johnson, Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson, but it hasn’t shown through so far this summer.
I’ll take the points in what could be a close matchup, especially since the Knicks scored 90 points in their debut.
Pick: Knicks +2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
