Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

The New York Knicks have won four games in a row and are in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, especially now that Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) is out of the lineup for the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are massively favored on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, who were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and have dropped five games in a row.

Brooklyn is in full tank mode at this point in the 2025-26 season, and it hasn’t had any success against the Knicks in recent years. New York has won 13 games in a row in this rivalry, including a 120-66 win in the last meeting between these teams.

Can the Knicks cover as massive road favorites on Friday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this divisional battle.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -17.5 (-115)

Nets +17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks: -2100

Nets: +1100

Total

216.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Knicks vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): MSG, YES Network

Knicks record: 45-25

Nets record: 17-52

Knicks vs. Nets Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart -- out

Miles McBride -- out

Dillon Jones -- questionable

Pacome Dadiet -- questionable

Trey Jemison III -- questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. -- questionable

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney -- out

Egor Demin -- out

Michael Porter Jr. -- out

Day'Ron Sharpe -- out

Ziaire Williams -- questionble

Ben Saraf -- probable

Knicks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Note: These prop selections were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER Rebounds

This season, KAT has 12, 12 and eight boards in his games against the Nets, who are just 26th in the league in rebound percentage.

Towns has been a beast on the glass for New York in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game. The Knicks’ All-Star didn’t clear this prop in the last game with Brooklyn since the Knicks won by 54 points and pulled their starters in the fourth quarter.

As long as Towns plays his usual role, he should be in a good spot to clear this line against one of the worst rebounding teams in the league.

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the Knicks and Nets have combined for 186, 213 and 232 points in their three games (though the Knicks scored 134 of the 232 points in their first meeting).

The Knicks have been rolling defensively since the All-Star break, posting the No. 4 defensive rating in the NBA over their last 15 games. During that same stretch, Brooklyn is dead last in the league in offensive rating.

The Nets scored just 24 points in the first half of their game against the Thunder on Wednesday, and they should struggle against New York – even at home.

This season, the Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in opponent points per game, so even if they win this game by a lot, they may hold the Nets to a low enough number for this game to go UNDER.

The UNDER has hit in 55.1 percent of the Nets’ games and 52.1 percent of the Knicks’ games in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.