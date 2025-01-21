Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 21
The New York Knicks have won eight straight games in the battle of New York between them and the Brooklyn Nets, including two games already this season.
On Tuesday, the season series shifts to Barclays Center, where the Knicks find themselves as double-digit road favorites on the second night of a back-to-back.
New York picked up a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, and it’s looking to get back on track by stringing wins together after a slow start to the month of January.
However, the Knicks are just 1-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Still, they should be in a good spot to at least get a win against a Brooklyn team that has won just two of its last 10 games, falling to 14-29 overall. Over their last 10 games, the Nets are just 29th in the league in net rating – only better than the Washington Wizards.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s Atlantic Division battle.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -11 (-110)
- Nets +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -625
- Nets: +455
Total
- 219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. eST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Knicks record: 28-16
- Nets record: 14-29
Knicks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- D’Angelo Russell – questionable
- Ben Simmons – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
Knicks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets Today
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
If you’re looking for a Knicks prop on any night, Josh Hart’s rebound prop is almost always the way to go. Hart has been a rebounding machine this season, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game.
While Hart only has nine boards in each of his last two games, he’s picked up at least eight boards in 14 of his last 15 games. In addition to that, Hart has 12 games over that 15-game stretch with 11 or more rebounds, averaging 12.4 per game.
Brooklyn is a favorable matchup, as the Nets rank 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the lineup on Monday, I’m buying Hart’s rebound prop.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Cameron Johnson is a solid target in the prop market on Tuesday:
Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson has taken on a bigger role in the offense with Dennis Schroder now in Golden State and Cam Thomas remaining out of the lineup with an injury.
During the 2024-25 season, Johnson is averaging 19.5 points while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3. He’s also given the Knicks trouble, scoring 17 and 22 points in their two meetings despite taking just 10 and 12 shots in those games.
Since Dec. 16 (10 games), Johnson is averaging 21.9 points per game on 13.4 field goal attempts, scoring 18 or more points in eight of those games.
I love this matchup for him with the Knicks struggling to defend the 3-ball as of late. New York ranks dead last in opponent 3-point percentage over its last 10 games (44.2 percent!) while allowing over 14 made 3s per game.
Johnson should have a big game from beyond the arc – especially if D’Angelo Russell (questionable) sits out. The Nets don’t have many other reliable scoring options on their roster.
Knicks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
New York has struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going just 1-4 against the spread, but I think that changes on Tuesday night.
New York should be able to handle a banged-up Brooklyn team that is without leading scorer Cam Thomas – who gave the Knicks issues at Madison Square Garden earlier this season.
The Nets enter this game just 5-8 against the spread as home underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -10.6 points in those games.
Plus, they have fallen off since moving Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, ranking 28th in the NBA in net rating (-12.0) over their last 15 games. While the Knicks have struggled defensively as of late, they still have a net rating of +2.8 (11th in the NBA) over that stretch.
With Karl-Anthony Towns making his return to the lineup on Monday, the Knicks certainly have a higher ceiling offensively when it comes to this matchup – if he plays again.
Brooklyn hasn’t covered in a home game since Dec. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing games by 29, 11, nine, 29, 14 and 15 over their last six home appearances.
Pick: Knicks -11 (-110)
