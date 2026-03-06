Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6
The New York Knicks are right back at it on Friday night in Denver after losing to the Thunder at home last night.
That loss to Oklahoma City ended New York’s three-game winning streak, but the Knicks did cover +4 in the 103-100 defeat. Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a win last night at home against the Lakers.
The Knicks outlasted the Nuggets 134-127 in double overtime last month at Madison Square Garden.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Knicks -1.5 (-108)
- Nuggets +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks -125
- Nuggets +105
Total
- 230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Knicks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, ALT2, KTVD, KUSA
- Knicks record: 41-23
- Nuggets record: 39-24
Knicks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – Questionable
- Dillon Jones – Out
- Miles McBride – Out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – Questionable
- Cameron Johnson – Questionable
- Spencer Jones – Questionable
- Peyton Watson – Out
Knicks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
Jamal Murray went OVER this line last night with points alone, scoring 28 on 8 of 17 shooting (5 of 9 from deep), along with four rebounds against the Lakers. He’s now gone OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds in four straight games and seven of his last nine.
Murray is particularly hot from long range, going 8 for 13 earlier this week before that 5 of 9 performance last night.
The Nuggets guard is averaging 25.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, and had 39 points and 5 rebounds last month at Madison Square Garden. I’ll back him to get there again tonight at home.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets are underdogs tonight, most likely because they played last night, but that hasn’t hampered them recently.
Denver beat the Jazz earlier this week after losing the night before, and also won in Portland last month after losing in Los Angeles the night prior.
The Nuggets are still 17-12 at home while the Knicks are 16-14 on the road. I’ll back Denver as a rare home underdog tonight.
Pick: Nuggets moneyline (+105)
