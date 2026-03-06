Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The New York Knicks are right back at it on Friday night in Denver after losing to the Thunder at home last night.

That loss to Oklahoma City ended New York’s three-game winning streak, but the Knicks did cover +4 in the 103-100 defeat. Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a win last night at home against the Lakers.

The Knicks outlasted the Nuggets 134-127 in double overtime last month at Madison Square Garden.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-108)

Nuggets +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks -125

Nuggets +105

Total

230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Knicks vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): MSG, ALT2, KTVD, KUSA

Knicks record: 41-23

Nuggets record: 39-24

Knicks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – Questionable

Dillon Jones – Out

Miles McBride – Out

Nuggets Injury Report

Aaron Gordon – Questionable

Cameron Johnson – Questionable

Spencer Jones – Questionable

Peyton Watson – Out

Knicks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray went OVER this line last night with points alone, scoring 28 on 8 of 17 shooting (5 of 9 from deep), along with four rebounds against the Lakers. He’s now gone OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds in four straight games and seven of his last nine.

Murray is particularly hot from long range, going 8 for 13 earlier this week before that 5 of 9 performance last night.

The Nuggets guard is averaging 25.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, and had 39 points and 5 rebounds last month at Madison Square Garden. I’ll back him to get there again tonight at home.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets are underdogs tonight, most likely because they played last night, but that hasn’t hampered them recently.

Denver beat the Jazz earlier this week after losing the night before, and also won in Portland last month after losing in Los Angeles the night prior.

The Nuggets are still 17-12 at home while the Knicks are 16-14 on the road. I’ll back Denver as a rare home underdog tonight.

Pick: Nuggets moneyline (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.