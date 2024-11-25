Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The New York Knicks’ West Coast trip continues on Monday as they’ll face reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Denver.
The Nuggets dropped an NBA Cup game on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, but they bounced back to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Those were Jokic’s first two games back from missing time for personal reasons (the birth of his child).
Meanwhile, the Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns in the first game of their trip before turning in an absolute clunker in a road loss to the previously three-win Utah Jazz.
New York will look to right the ship on Monday night, but it’s set as an underdog in the betting market.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my best bet for Nuggets-Knicks on Monday.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +4 (-108)
- Nuggets -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +145
- Nuggets: -175
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, MSG
- Knicks record: 9-7
- Nuggets record: 9-6
Knicks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Jalen Pickett – out
- Peyton Watson – probable
- Spencer Jones – out
Knicks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Prop Bets
- Josh Hart OVER 13.5 Points (-130)
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart continues to be undervalued in the points market, as he’s averaging 14.3 points per game and has scored 14 or more points in five straight and seven of his last eight games.
With Karl-Anthony Towns questionable, there’s a chance Hart could have an even bigger role in this matchup if the Knicks’ center doesn’t play.
Denver Nuggets Prop Bets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-142)
Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic is averaging 11.3 assists per game this season, picking up at least 10 dimes in eight of his 12 appearances. He only had eight assists in his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but this feels like a steal to get him at just 9.5 dimes on Monday.
Jokic has picked up 10 or more assists in seven of his last nine games, and the Knicks have not been a great defense this season, ranking 21st in defensive rating and 16th in opponent assists per game.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver has struggled against the spread as a home favorite this season – going 2-4-1 – but I think Jokic is going to tear up a Knicks defense that was destroyed by the terrible Utah Jazz for 66 points in the first half on Saturday.
New York doesn’t have a ton of depth – similar to Denver – and it failed to cover the spread in its lone game as a road underdog (opening night in Boston) this season.
With Towns and McBride up in the air for this one, the Knicks could have some serious issues scoring the ball – even though they’ve been one of the best offenses in the NBA to start the season.
I’ll trust Jokic and company to cover the spread and get the win in this matchup.
Pick: Nuggets -4 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.