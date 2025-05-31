Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 6 (Target Jalen Brunson, Pascal Siakam)
The New York Knicks granted NBA fans a little more conference finals action by winning Game 5 on Thursday, but they are road underdogs in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Still, there are some player props worth betting on in Game 6, including one for New York star Jalen Brunson, who has scored the ball at an extremely high rate in this series.
In addition to Brunson, there are two big men that I’m considering in the prop market, including a Pacers star that may be overvalued as a rebounder in this crucial Game 6.
Here’s a full breakdown of all the props to bet for Saturday’s Eastern Conference Finals action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
- Pascal Siakam UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Mitchell Robinson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-130)
Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is a great prop target in Game 6:
In this series, Brunson has had an answer for every single defensive assignment the Pacers have thrown at home – even Aaron Nesmith.
While Nesmith has done a great job fighting through screens, Brunson is still shooting a whopping 54.8 percent from the field when guarded by him in this series. He’s also 47.1 percent against Ben Sheppard, who has drawn a lot of the bench assignments, and 83.3 percent against Bennedict Mathurin.
In this series, Brunson has four games with 31 or more points, and he’s attempted at least 18 shots in every game. He’s also taken double-digit free throws in three of the five games in this matchup.
I’m buying Brunson to have a big showing with the Knicks’ season on the line tonight.
Pascal Siakam UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
So far in the Eastern Conference Finals, Pascal Siakam has six or fewer rebounds in every game, including just one game (Game 5) where he’s grabbed six boards.
Siakam is averaging just 10.7 rebound chances per game for the playoffs and 10.2 per game in this series, clearing 6.5 rebounds in just four of his 15 games.
I can’t get behind him in this market against a Knicks team that is one of the best rebounding squads in the NBA, grabbing 50.7 percent of available rebounds in the playoffs.
Siakam averaged 6.9 boards per game in the regular season, but that has dipped to just 5.8.
Mitchell Robinson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-130)
Mitchell Robinson has made a major impact this postseason, especially on the glass.
He’s averaging 7.2 rebounds per game in this series on 13.4 rebound chances, and he’s averaging 6.9 boards per game overall.
The Knicks big man has seen extended minutes now that he’s in the starting lineup, and he’s picked up seven or more rebounds in eight of his 11 games since the start of the second round.
Robinson is a steal at this number in Game 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.