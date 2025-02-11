Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Knicks and Pacers meet in a postseason rematch from last season in Indiana on Tuesday night.
Both teams enter in good form overall, winners of seven of the last 10 games, but are off of losses in their most recent outing. The two teams split the first two games of its regular season series after a thrilling postseason one last year.
Who has the edge in this projected close game? Let’s break it down with our betting preview.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks: -2.5 (-110)
- Pacers: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -136
- Pacers: +116
Total: 240 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Knicks Record: 34-18
- Pacers Record: 29-22
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart - knee - probable
- OG Anunoby - foot - questionable
- Pacome Dadiet - toe - OUT
- Mitchell Robinson - ankle - OUT
Pacers Injury Report
- Myles Turner - neck - questionable
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 38.5 Points and Rebounds (-111)
The big man is off a muted effort against the Celtics, scoring only nine points while dealing with foul trouble. However, don’t look past his season-long metrics that showcase a true All-NBA talent.
With Myles Turner’s status up in the air for this one, Towns may be in for an even bigger outing than usual, and I’m looking to target the combination of both points and rebounds on Tuesday night.
The big man is averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds on the year and went over this number in both matchups this season, posting 21 points and 15 rebounds in a blowout win and 30 points with nine rebounds in a double-digit loss.
Towns is averaging 20 rebound chances per game, and with the Pacers' top fast-paced offense (sixth in tempo, per NBA.com), there should be plenty of opportunities for the big man to both score and clean up misses.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 8.5 Assists (-102)
Haliburton is one of the leading distributors in the NBA for the always-humming Pacers offense, and this matchup should open up his strengths against the Knicks' shaky pick-and-roll defense.
The Pacers’ guard is averaging nearly 15 potential assists per game and will face a Knicks defense that is outside the top half of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions this season.
While he only had five assists in the first meeting in 26 minutes, I believe the second game was more predictive, in which he dished out 14 assists. Even if the Pacers lose, I don’t envision a blowout Knicks win on the road and a game where Haliburton plays closer to 35 minutes like he did in the second game, rather than 26 minutes. With more minutes, I’m counting on more assist chances.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
I can’t trust either defense to get stops in this one, which is evident in the total that sits at 240.
However, I’m still going over in this one. After a competitive series last season, and the lone close affair this season that featured more than 250 points, I believe these two teams are set up to have big offensive outings.
These are two teams that rely on their offense to offset their below-average defenses, ranking top six in effective field goal percentage each, and should be played at a heightened pace against the Pacers' quick-hitting offense.
Indiana may not have its defensive anchor Myles Turner available in this one, but even so, this matchup may not be the best for him as Towns can stretch the floor and open up driving lanes for the likes of Jalen Brunson. With that being said, the same can be said on the other side of the floor if Turner is available as a floor-stretching big man, but either way, the Pacers should be able to attack Towns in the pick-and-roll to generate plenty of clean looks.
Stick with the over between these two teams in what should be a competitive affair.
PICK: OVER 240 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
