Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
The Eastern Conference Finals aren’t done just yet!
The New York Knicks played arguably their best game of the series on Thursday night in Game 5, forcing a Game 6 in Indiana on Saturday night.
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are favored at home in Game 6, but they have gone just 1-1 there in this series, losing Game 3 by six points.
Oddsmakers still have the Pacers heavily favored to win this series, but a Knicks win on Saturday would set up a very intriguing Game 7 matchup on Monday night.
If you’re looking to bet on Saturday’s matchup, you’ve come to the right place. I have a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game to get you set for the lone NBA playoff matchup this weekend.
Let’s dive in!
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +4 (-112)
- Pacers -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +145
- Pacers: -175
Total
- 218.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Pacers 3-2
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Aaron Nesmith – questionable
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is a great prop target in Game 6:
In this series, Brunson has had an answer for every single defensive assignment the Pacers have thrown at home – even Aaron Nesmith.
While Nesmith has done a great job fighting through screens, Brunson is still shooting a whopping 54.8 percent from the field when guarded by him in this series. He’s also 47.1 percent against Ben Sheppard, who has drawn a lot of the bench assignments, and 83.3 percent against Bennedict Mathurin.
In this series, Brunson has four games with 31 or more points, and he’s attempted at least 18 shots in every game. He’s also taken double-digit free throws in three of the five games in this matchup.
I’m buying Brunson to have a big showing with the Knicks’ season on the line tonight.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Pascal Siakam UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
So far in the Eastern Conference Finals, Pascal Siakam has six or fewer rebounds in every game, including just one game (Game 5) where he’s grabbed six boards.
Siakam is averaging just 10.7 rebound chances per game for the playoffs and 10.2 per game in this series, clearing 6.5 rebounds in just four of his 15 games.
I can’t get behind him in this market against a Knicks team that is one of the best rebounding squads in the NBA, grabbing 50.7 percent of available rebounds in the playoffs.
Siakam averaged 6.9 boards per game in the regular season, but that has dipped to just 5.8.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m targeting the Pacers early in this game at home:
The Pacers are favored at home in Game 6, but I’m not totally sold on laying this number with how well the Knicks fared offensively in Game 5.
That being said, New York has gotten off to a ton of slow starts in the playoffs, posting a net rating of -3.2 in the opening frame.
The Pacers, on the other hand, are sixth in the NBA this postseason in first-quarter net rating at +2.1. It’s not a huge difference, but we're simply asking Indiana to win the first quarter – not win it by a specific margin.
Indiana also has a +12 scoring margin in the first quarter at home in this series, winning Game 3 by four points in the opening frame and Game 4 by eight points.
The Knicks have led after the first quarter in the other three games in this series, but I expect Indiana to come out strong at home. The Pacers’ net rating jumps to +16.4 in the first quarter when at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this postseason.
Pick: Pacers First Quarter Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
