Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for Brunson, Harris and Cunningham)

After a split in New York, the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks head to the Motor City for a crucial Game 3 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Oddsmakers have set this game at a pick’em, making it tough to bet after Detroit outplayed the Knicks in most of the first two games of the series.
If you’re not sold on a side, the prop market is the place to be on Thursday night. Not only can you bet on Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson – which I am doing – but there also may be an under-the-radar prop to consider as well.
Here’s a full breakdown of everything I’m taking for Thursday's Pistons-Knicks matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
- Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+145)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 43.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+145)
The Pistons and Tobias Harris return home for Game 3, and the veteran forward has actually shot the ball pretty well in this series, knocking down five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc – taking at least four 3s in both games.
This season, Harris shot exponentially better from beyond the arc at home (38.6 percent) than he did on the road (29.8 percent).
The Knicks have struggled to defend the 3 all season, ranking 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage during the regular season. At +145, Harris is a steal to make two or more shots from deep, especially if he continues to take four or more attempts.
Cade Cunningham OVER 43.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
So far in this series, Cunningham has combined for 39 and 48 points, rebounds and assists, so it’s only right that his prop number falls right in between in Game 3.
During the regular season, Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game, hovering around this prop on a nightly basis. In the playoffs, he’s attempting 21 shots per game – slightly up from where he was in the regular season.
Cunningham is going to need a big scoring game to clear this line, but he’s put up at least 29 points in four of his last five meetings with the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
I’m buying Brunson as a scorer once again in Game 3, as he’s taken 27 shots in each of his first two playoff games, finishing with 34 and 37 points for the Knicks.
Now, Brunson may need to get his supporting cast more involved to win in this series, but there’s no doubt that the All-NBA guard has been effective scoring the ball. He’s shooting 24-for-54 from the field and 6-for-17 from 3.
Last season, Brunson averaged 32.4 points per game in the playoffs and took over his fair share of games in Knicks wins.
Detroit really hasn’t had an answer for Brunson defensively, and his knack for drawing fouls raises his ceiling in this market as well. If the usage stays the same, Brunson is a must bet to clear this line in Game 3.
