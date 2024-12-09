Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Mikal Bridges, RJ Barrett)
There’s just one game in the NBA on Monday night, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t wager on some props!
The Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks on NBA TV, but the Knicks could be down a key player in Karl-Anthony Towns (knee, questionable) after he missed Saturday’s game.
With Towns up in the air, there are a pair of props that I like for both teams, including one for RJ Barrett in this matchup against his former squad.
Let’s dive into Monday’s plays.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Raptors
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
- Scottie Barnes Double-Double (-120)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- RJ Barrett OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Mikal Bridges has been hot as of late for the Knicks, scoring 19 or more points in each of the last four games.
That has pushed his season averages to 16.7 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
The 3-point percentage is worrisome for Mikal, but he’s taking 14.7 shots per game while leading the NBA in minutes per game. He also attempted 17 shots in each of the two games that KAT has missed this season – so if the star big man does sit, it should boost Bridges tonight.
Scottie Barnes Double-Double (-120)
Scottie Barnes enters this game averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, picking up a double-double in seven of his 13 games this season and six of his last seven matchups overall.
Barnes is passing the ball at a high rate, but I like the double-double prop for him since we could capitalize on a big showing on the glass or moving the rock tonight.
With Immanuel Quickley (elbow) out of the lineup, Barnes has certainly taken on an increased playmaking load, raising his ceiling as a double-double or triple-double target.
Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Jalen Brunson is having a career-best season passing the ball, averaging 7.7 assists per game, finishing with double-digit dimes in six games so far this season.
In addition to that, Brunson is averaging 2.9 rebounds per game, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 23 games and three of his last four matchups. If Towns misses this game, Brunson should have the ball in his hands as much as possible, and he had 10 assists and four rebounds without KAT on Saturday night.
RJ Barrett OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
So, how do we bet on Barrett?
The former Knick has played well this season, averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3.
This season, RJ has 22 or more points in 12 of his 21 games, although he has fallen short of 22 points in back-to-back games.
The key for RJ in this prop is his usage, as he’s attempting a career-high 18.5 shots and 5.8 3-pointers per game. If Barrett is nearing 20 shots, it’s hard not to take him to finish with 22 or more against the Knicks defense, which is 26th in defensive rating on the road this season.
