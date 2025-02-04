Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
The New York Knicks picked up a massive win at home on Monday night, riding a 42-point, 10-assist, six-rebound game from Jalen Brunson – pulling them to within two games of the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the East.
On Tuesday, the Knicks will aim to complete their season sweep of the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, as they are set as five-point road favorites.
New York didn’t have OG Anunoby (foot) on Monday, and it’s certainly possible that he sits out Tuesday’s game as well. Since acquiring the defensive-minded forward, New York is just 15-17 in the 32 games that he’s missed (dating back to Jan. 1 of last season).
The Raptors, meanwhile, are playing much better as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games to improve to 16-33 on the season. While Toronto likely won’t make the playoffs – or even the play-in – it has knocked off some playoff-caliber teams recently, including the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -5 (-115)
- Raptors +5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -205
- Raptors: +170
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MSG,TSN
- Knicks record: 33-17
- Raptors record: 16-33
Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Bruce Brown – questionable
- Chris Boucher – questionable
Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (+100)
I took the OVER on Bridges’ points prop on Monday, and I’m going back to the well with Anunoby’s status up in the air again tonight.
Bridges had 22 points on 18 shots on Monday night, and he’s now averaging 18.6 points per game since the start of 2025 (17 games). While the Raptors have held Bridges short of this number twice in three games this season, the Knicks wing should remain in an expanded offensive role if Anunoby sits out.
Plus, Bridges has 18 or more points in five of the six games since Jan. 1 that he’s taken at least 18 shots.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
The former Knick has played in just 11 games this season due to various injuries, but Quickley is averaging 5.7 assists per game, clearing this prop in five of eight games since returning from an elbow issue.
The Knicks are eighth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Quickley is averaging nearly 10.0 potential assists per game when he does suit up this season. Asking him to convert half of those isn’t a crazy stretch on Tuesday.
Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
There are several trends that favor the upstart Raptors in this game, as they enter Tuesday’s matchup with the best against the spread record of any team in the NBA as a home underdog (minimum five games) this season.
Toronto is 16-5-1 against the spread in that spot, and it did lose by just five points in its lone matchup at Scotiabank Arena against these Knicks this season.
Meanwhile, there are a few trends going against New York tonight. Not only are the Knicks the worst team in the NBA on the second night of back-to-backs (1-5 against the spread), but they’re also under .500 against the spread (9-10) when set as a road favorite.
New York is the far superior offense, but with OG Anunoby banged up and the Knicks coming into this on short rest, I’m not totally sold on them covering this number. Remember, the Knicks have been an under .500 team without Anunoby since dealing for him.
Plus, over these teams last 10 games, the Raptors actually outrank the Knicks in net rating, posting the ninth-best mark in the NBA.
While Toronto is a dreadful 4-19 on the road, it’s a much more impressive 12-14 at home. Don’t be shocked if Scottie Barnes and company keep this game close.
Pick: Raptors +5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
