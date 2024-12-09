Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 9
The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors play a standalone matchup on Monday night on NBA TV before the NBA Cup Quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday.
New York has advanced to the quarterfinals, as it will play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, but it’s coming off a bad loss at home to the Detroit Pistons. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) missed that game for New York, and he’s listed as questionable on Monday against Toronto.
This game features a lot of familiar faces, as OG Anunoby returns to Toronto while RJ Barrett gets to face his former team. The Raptors and Barrett are off to a slow start (7-17), as they’ve been without two key rotation players in Bruce Brown (all season) and former Knick Immanuel Quickley (has missed all but three games) in the 2024-25 campaign.
Still, Toronto has been one of the best teams in the NBA at home, going 6-6 straight up and 9-3 against the spread in 12 games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Monday’s contest.
Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -6 (-110)
- Raptors +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -245
- Raptors: +200
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, TSN
- Knicks record: 14-9
- Raptors record: 7-17
Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Boo Buie III – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Cameron Payne – questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Bruce Brown – out
- DJ Carton – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Jalen Brunson is having a career-best season passing the ball, averaging 7.7 assists per game, finishing with double-digit dimes in six games so far this season.
In addition to that, Brunson is averaging 2.9 rebounds per game, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 23 games and three of his last four matchups. If Karl-Anthony Towns misses this game, Brunson should have the ball in his hands as much as possible, and he had 10 assists and four rebounds without KAT on Saturday night.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)
With Quickley out, Scottie Barnes is handling the ball a ton and running the offense for these Raptors.
The All-Star forward is averaging 7.8 assists per game on the season, and he’s been especially hot as of late, picking up eight or more dimes five straight games, and at least seven in eight in a row.
Barnes should be able to find some open shooters against a Knicks team that ranks 18th in the NBA in defensive rating. On the season, Barnes has six games (out of 13) with eight or more dimes.
Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
There are a bunch of trends that favor the Raptors in this matchup, including their impressive 9-3 against the spread record at home.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are 4-6 against the spread as road favorites, posting an average margin of victory of just 1.0 point in those games.
Toronto’s rotation is about as healthy as it's been all season – even though Brown and Quickley are still out – while the Knicks could be down Towns, which would be a major blow. The other game that New York didn’t have Towns (outside of the loss to Detroit), it won by one possession against the Brooklyn Nets at home.
As a home team, the Raptors are almost a whole point better in their net rating this season.
New York’s defense (18th in the NBA overall, 26th on the road in defensive rating) is the major concern here, as I’m not sold on it stopping Toronto enough to cover this spread.
Pick: Raptors +6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
