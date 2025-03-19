Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks have stayed afloat without All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson, winning three of their five games since he went down with an ankle injury.
New York blew out the Miami Heat on Monday night at home, but it’ll hit the road on Wednesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are in a world of trouble right now, as De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama are both done for the season. That’s turned this season from a push for a play-in spot to a full-on tank for San Antonio.
After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Spurs have dropped six of their last 10 games and currently holds the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference.
On Wednesday, they’re set as home underdogs against the Knicks – even with Brunson out once again.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -8 (-110)
- Spurs +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -345
- Spurs: +275
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Knicks record: 43-24
- Spurs record: 28-39
Knicks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – questionable
- Riley Minix – out
Knicks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based off of recent player performance.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER Points
Since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury, Bridges is averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting over 63 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3 across five games. He had 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting in a win over Miami on Monday, and he should be able to take advantage of a Spurs team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER Points
Sticking with another points prop, Spurs rookie guard Stephone Castle is averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 11 games despite starting just three of those matchups.
With Fox and Wemby out for the season, Castle should see a ton of looks on the offensive end – he’s averaging 16.0 shots per game over this 11-game stretch. Castle had 23 points in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
While the loss of Brunson certainly limits the Knicks’ offensive ceiling – they struggled mightily on Saturday against Golden State – the addition of Deuce McBride into New York’s starting lineup has improved its point-of-attack defense.
The Knicks have done a decent job at covering the spread as road favorites (12-12 ATS this season), and they are still in the top half of the NBA in terms of net rating over their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Spurs’ lackluster defense has held them back. San Antonio has one of the 10 worst net ratings in the NBA over its last 10 games despite winning four of those matchups. On top of that, the Spurs are just 9-11 against the spread as home underdogs in the 2024-25 season.
I can’t trust this San Antonio team to cover given how bad it’s been defensively. Even without Brunson, the Knicks have weapons (Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby) that should allow them to put up a big number on the scoreboard on Wednesday.
Pick: Knicks -8 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
