Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20
The New York Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday night when they hit the road to play the struggling Phoenix Suns.
After a fast start to the season, Phoenix is 0-4 in its last four games and has Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal out of the lineup due to injuries.
The Knicks took advantage of a favorable schedule over the weekend, beating the Brooklyn Nets twice and the Washington Wizards once.
Now, they’re set as road favorites for the seventh time this season on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction in this game.
Knicks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -5 (-112)
- Suns +5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -205
- Suns: +170
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Knicks record: 8-6
- Suns record: 9-6
Knicks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
Knicks vs. Suns Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Josh Hart: New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has been on a tear as of late, scoring 13 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and nine of his 14 games overall. I think Hart could be in line for a big game tonight. He’s shot the 3-ball well (at least two made shots from deep in three straight games) as of late, and on the season he’s averaging 13.7 points while shooting an impressive 58.4 percent from the field.
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: With Beal and KD out, the Suns need more from Devin Booker, who has scored less than 20 points in three of his last four games. He does have a 44-point game mixed in there, but the Suns are 0-4 in their last four games. Booker is shooting just 43.0 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3 this season.
Knicks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Phoenix has dropped four games in a row, and it’s failed to score 100 points in two of those games, which could be an issue against the Knicks, who rank No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rating.
New York has won three games in a row, and it’s starting to find a groove with its new-look lineup this season. While injuries have limited the Knicks’ depth, Phoenix is an even worse spot with Durant and Beal ruled out for this game.
Overall, Phoenix is just 5-10 against the spread while the Knicks are 3-3 ATS as road favorites.
If Booker doesn’t turn things around quickly, the Suns simply don’t have enough offense to compete with the Knicks and their elite starting five.
Pick: Knicks -5 (-112)
