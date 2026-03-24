Is Kon Knueppel Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Hornets)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has only missed one game in the 2025-26 season, but he popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Officially, Knueppel is listed as probable for Tuesday's game with a back injury. The probable tag is a sign that Knueppel will play, however, bettors will want to make sure his status isn't downgraded throughout the day.

Kon Knueppel (back) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 23, 2026

The favorite to win Rookie of the Year at -185, Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's quickly become one of the NBA's best shooters, and it makes him an interesting prop target on Tuesday night.

Knueppel's only missed game this season came after he rolled his ankle on Dec. 26 and then missed the Dec. 29 matchup. He returned two days later to play on New Year's Eve. So, bettors and fans should expect the rookie to be in the starting lineup once again on Tuesday.

Best Kon Knueppel Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)

Knueppel has been a lights-out shooter as a rookie, knocking down 43.4 percent of his attempts from the 3-point line. He’s taking 8.0 3-point shots per game, so Knueppel’s shooting isn’t just the case of a small sample size.

Now, the rookie gets a look at the horrible Sacramento defense that ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Earlier this month, Knueppel shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against the Kings, and he’s made four or more 3-pointers in eight of 15 games since the All-Star break, shooting 44.2 percent from deep on 8.6 attempts per game.

The volume should be there for Knueppel, and the Kings’ defense has remained a bottom-five unit all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.