Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis left Game 1 with an illness and did not return, but it appears that he should play in Game 2 on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.
Porzingis is listed as probable on Boston's injury report due to the illness. Apparently, Porzingis is dealing with the same ailment that kept him out of the lineup earlier in the season.
Boston certainly missed Porzingis' ability to stretch the floor in Game 1, as it was upset at home by the Knicks. In Game 2, oddsmakers have set the Celtics as 10.5-point favorites. Plus, DraftKings Sportsbook still has Boston as a sizable favorite to win the series.
Before exiting Game 1, Porzingis played 13 minutes and shot 0-for-4 from the field. He did grab four rebounds and chip in one assist for Boston.
It'll be worth monitoring Porzingis' status as this series goes on, and it's possible that Boston could limit his minutes in Game 2 if he's still not feeling 100 percent. The C's turned to Al Horford and Luke Kornet as their primary bigs after Porzingis in Game 1.
In addition to KP, Boston has also listed Sam Hauser (ankle, doubtful) on its injury report for Wednesday night's contest.
