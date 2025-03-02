Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed as doubtful for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Porzingis missed Boston's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and it appears that he's going to miss yet another game on Sunday.
In addition to Porzingis, the C's have listed two other starters on the injury report in Jaylen Brown (questionable) and Jrue Holiday (doubtful).
Despite that, the C's are favored at home by 3.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Losing Porzingis could be a big blow for Boston against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, as Boston doesn't have another elite rim protector on the roster. KP has missed time this season -- including the start of the season -- due to injuries, but he's still averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from 3.
Boston will likely turn to Al Horford in the starting lineup and Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and others off the bench to replace KP on Sunday.
This story will be updated with Kristaps Porzingis' official status on Sunday afternoon.
