Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable for Week 18 with a knee injury, but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is "optimistic" that the star tight end will suit up.
Pitts, who has not missed a game this season, enters Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints with four touchdown catches in his last three games.
The Saints vs. Falcons matchup has major implications on the NFC South, as the winner will determine which team between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers advances to the playoffs.
If Atlanta wins, the Panthers will make the playoffs as the NFC South champ. If New Orleans wins, the Bucs will advance as the NFC South champs after they beat Carolina in Week 18.
So, the Falcons may decide to play their top players -- like London and Pitts -- in this matchup.
Pitts is having one of the better seasons of his NFL career, catching 82 of his 109 targets for 870 yards and five scores. He had a three-touchdown game in Week 15, and he's been one of the more reliable options for Atlanta on offense this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on Pitts in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Pitts OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
I'm buying Pitts to clear his receiving yards prop in this matchup, as he's picked up 46 or more receiving yards in four of his last five games, finishing with over 80 receiving yards in three of those matchups.
The star tight end has been a favorite target of Kirk Cousins ever since the veteran took over for the injured Michael Penix.
While the Saints are 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, Pitts' usage is too good to pass up, He's been targeted at least eight times in four of his last five games, giving him a solid floor to clear this line on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.