Kyler Murray Injury Uncertainty Impacts Packers vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 7
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of the lineup in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, and his status is unclear at the moment for Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon did not commit to Murray being ready to play this week, and that's reflected in the odds for Arizona's matchup against Green Bay.
The Cardinals are 6.5-point home underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings as they attempt to avoid a fifth consecutive loss.
Arizona would be an underdog against a quality Green Bay team even if Murray was healthy, but it would be surprising if the team was nearly a touchdown dog with its starting quarterback in action. That's a sign that Jacoby Brissett could make his second start in a row in Week 7.
Brissett played well against the Colts, throwing for 320 yards, two scores and one pick while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. He also spent a good chunk of the game without Marvin Harrison Jr. , who suffered a concussion and did not return for Arizona.
Murray and the Cardinals have struggled after a 2-0 start, falling to last place in the NFC West and falling way out of the playoff picture in the NFC. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't played great in his five starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks.
The Cardinals should release their practice report on Wednesday, and if Murray is a non-participant, the Cardinals should remain as huge underdogs, even at home, in Week 7.
