Is Kyler Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Cowboys)
The Arizona Cardinals have officially listed quarterback Kyler Murray as questionable for Week 9 againt the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury, has missed the last two games for Arizona. He was initially expected to return after the team's bye week, but it appears that he wont' get the start on Monday.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jacoby Brissett will start again for the Cardinals while Murray may have a role in the offense if he's ruled active. The Cardinals, who are just 2-5 in the 2025 season, are 0-2 in Brissett's starts this season.
Still, the veteran quarterback has not played poorly, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 599 yards, four scores and one interception. Arizona won its first two games of the 2025 season, but it has lost five in a row to fall to last place in the NFC West.
Murray's foot injury is certainly concerning, as the Cardinals don't seem to want to risk him injuring it further. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't been great this season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks across five starts. Arizona is 2-3 in those games.
Oddsmakers have not adjusted the line for the Cardinals-Cowboys matchup even with Murray expected to be on the bench. Arizona remains a 3-point underdog at DraftKings, which is where it opened the week. There had been some steam towards the Cardinals, moving them to 2.5-point underdogs earlier in the week, but it seems the line has settled back at Dallas -3.
Hopefully for Arizona, Murray will be able to return sooner rather than later in the 2025 season.
