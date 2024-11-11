Kyler Murray NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket, While Lamar Jackson Extends Lead After Week 10
Through 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the MVP market is starting to come into shape, with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray making the biggest jump of any player.
Murray and the Cardinals blew out the New York Jets in Week 10 behind a three-score game from the star quarterback. Now, the Cardinals remain in first place in the NFC West, and Murray is fifth in the odds to win the league’s most prestigious regular season award.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lamar Jackson: +100
- Josh Allen: +350
- Patrick Mahomes: +750
- Jalen Hurts: +1200
- Kyler Murray: +1500
- Joe Burrow: +2000
- Jayden Daniels: +2000
- Jared Goff: +2000
Kyler Murray NFL MVP Odds
So far this season, Kyler hasn’t put up massive passing numbers – he’s thrown for just 12 touchdowns and 2,058 passing yards in 10 games, but he’s remained a threat on the ground as well.
Murray has 46 carries for 371 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for his second-highest rushing yards season of his career. He’s not Lamar Jackson, but Murray’s legs are a crucial piece of Arizona’s success.
The numbers may end up holding Murray back in the MVP race, but there’s no doubt that he’s the difference for an Arizona team that won just four games in the 2023 campaign after he missed time recovering from a torn ACL.
The NFC West race is still tight, but if the Cardinals hold off the Los Angeles Rams (4-4 entering Monday night) and San Francisco 49ers (5-4) – two playoff teams from last season – in the division, Murray at least deserves some votes for MVP.
In addition to Murray’s MVP odds skyrocketing, the Cardinals’ head coach – Jonathan Gannon – is firmly in the mix for the Coach of the Year award as well.
Gannon is +550 (seventh) in the odds to win the Coach of the Year, but he’s not far behind favorite Andy Reid (+400) at DraftKings. If the Cardinals end up shocking everyone and winning the NFC West, Gannon could end up taking this award.
Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Odds
While Murray is certainly making a case to win the NFL MVP award, nobody has made a stronger case than Jackson.
After beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, 35-34, Jackson saw his odds to win MVP move to a new high mark at +135. Now, on Monday afternoon, he’s set at even money (+100) at DraftKings.
The reigning league MVP, Jackson has one-upped his play from last season.
He’s already thrown for 24 touchdowns and 2,669 passing yards, getting picked off just twice. On the ground, Jackson has carried the ball 91 times for 538 yards and two scores. There’s a chance that he could end up rushing for 1,000 yards for the third time in his career this season.
In his MVP season in 2023, Jackson threw for 24 scores in 16 games. He’s already reached that number in 2024 while completing a higher percentage of his passes. It may take an epic collapse by him and the Ravens to stop him from running away with his third league MVP.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.