Is Ladd McConkey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Chiefs)
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey has gotten off to a great start this season, but he was banged up in Week 13, suffering a knee injury.
Now, the Chargers have listed the 2024 second-round pick as questionable for Sunday Night Football in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is a true game-time decision for tonight.
Last week, McConkey was limited to just 63 percent of the Chargers’ snaps because of the injury. Prior to that game, he had played over 70 percent of the snaps in four straight weeks.
On the season, the rookie has 58 catches for 815 yards and four scores. Here’s a breakdown of the best prop bets for him – if he plays – on Sunday night.
Best Ladd McConkey Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -165/Under +125)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Over the last three weeks, McConkey has at least six catches in every game, clearing 100 yards twice:
- Week 11: 6 catches, 123 yards
- Week 12: 6 catches 83 yards
- Week 13: 9 catches 117 yards
Now, he takes on a Chiefs defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
If McConkey is able to go through his shoulder and knee injuries, he should be in line for another massive game for Los Angeles.
