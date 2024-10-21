Is Ladd McConkey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Cardinals)
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
McConkey is dealing with a hip injury.
A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey has played in over 60 percent of the snaps for the Chargers in four of his first five NFL games.
If he’s able to go in Week 7, he could be in line for a big role since former first-round pick Quentin Johnston is listed as doubtful for this contest.
Oddsmakers seem to think that McConkey will play, setting him with the highest receiving prop of any Chargers wideout in Week 7.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on McConkey – should he suit up – against Arizona.
Ladd McConkey Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +195
With Johnston likely out, this sets up as a prime matchup for the rookie receiver for multiple reasons.
First off, Arizona has allowed 10 passing touchdowns and the ninth most passing yards in the NFL in 2024.
So, we already know that the Chargers can attack through the air – if they want to.
Last week, Justin Herbert had his best game of the season against the Denver Broncos, throwing for a season-high in yards and one passing touchdown.
Could that go up in Week 7?
If it does, McConkey is a solid bet to be the primary beneficiary. The rookie receiver has 32 targets, 19 receptions, 219 yards and two scores in five games this season.
While he’s only cleared 53.5 yards one time, McConkey should see a bigger target share in this matchup – a reason why his receptions prop is heavily juiced to OVER 4.5.
I don’t mind betting on the rookie in any market, as this could be a breakout game for him in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.